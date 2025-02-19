Benfica hold off Monaco to reach Champions League last 16

LISBON: Benfica snatched a nailbiting 3-3 draw against Monaco on Tuesday to reach the Champions League last 16 with a 4-3 aggregate victory in the play-off round.

Monaco twice led on the night and came close to forcing extra-time but Orkun Kokcu's 84th minute equaliser helped Benfica scrape through in Lisbon, with Barcelona or Liverpool awaiting in the next round.

Kerem Akturkoglu put the hosts ahead against the run of play, with Takumi Minamino levelling for Monaco after 32 minutes.

Eliesse Ben Seghir fired the visitors ahead but Vangelis Pavlidis struck from the spot to keep the score tied on the night.

French youngster George Ilenikhena netted in the 81st minute for Monaco but Kokcu prodded home to send Benfica through.

"It was a tough night, we knew Monaco would put pressure on us from the start and we felt it, we didn't play our best game," Kokcu told SportTV.

"Still, we're happy to have progressed to the last 16, I'm happy to have contributed to the result."

Monaco hammered Nantes 7-1 on Saturday in the French top flight, sharpening their pencils ahead of their crucial exam at the Estadio da Luz.