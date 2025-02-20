Harry Kane's fitness in doubt as Bayern prepares for tough Frankfurt test

DUESSELDORF: Harry Kane's fitness is dominating the buildup to Bayern Munich's tricky game against third-placed Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga.

The England captain went off at halftime with a calf problem on Tuesday in the second leg of Bayern's 3-2 aggregate win over Celtic in the Champions League. The club says he'll "take a break from training" because of a hematoma.

It's been a bruising few days for Kane, who needed treatment on an injury to his face following a collision against Bayer Leverkusen last week.

Key matchups

— Bayern's game against Frankfurt on Sunday will be a test of fitness after Bayern came through two gruelling games against Celtic and a 0-0 draw with Leverkusen. Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer called the run "exhausting." Frankfurt's only game in that time was a 3-1 stroll against Holstein Kiel.

— Borussia Dortmund is 11th as it hosts Union Berlin on Saturday and new Dortmund coach Niko Kovac is still searching for a first Bundesliga win after two losses.

— Leverkusen needs goals against Kiel on Saturday after Xabi Alonso's team did a good job shutting down Bayern last week but couldn't score.

Players to watch

— If Kane can't play, Jamal Musiala will likely be expected to take on a bigger role attacking through the center, possibly in combination with Michael Olise, Serge Gnabry or the experienced Thomas Müller.

— Dortmund striker Serhou Guirassy is the Champions League top scorer with 10 but needs to start scoring more in the Bundesliga. Guirassy has nine goals from 19 German league games. Only two came since the start of December.

Injury list

— Stuttgart is set to welcome back Jacob Bruun Larsen after the Danish winger missed two games with illness. He could play on Sunday against his former club Hoffenheim. Forward El Bilal Touré, who's been out with a broken foot since November, is back in light training.

— United States midfielder James Sands suffered a broken leg and torn ankle ligament while playing for St. Pauli last week on loan from New York City.

Transfer news

— German media have reported Leverkusen is considering making defender Nordi Mukiele's loan deal from Paris Saint-Germain permanent. Mukiele was impressive against Bayern last week.

What they're saying

— "We've had a decent season in the Champions League so far. We want to win the game here at home on Saturday. We know that we have a lot to make up for in the Bundesliga."

— Borussia Dortmund captain Emre Can to broadcaster DAZN after beating Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League playoffs on Wednesday.