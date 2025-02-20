Spain court convicts ex-football chief Luis Rubiales of sexual assault over forced kiss of Jenni Hermoso

MADRID: A Spanish court on Thursday convicted former football chief Luis Rubiales of sexual assault over the forced kiss he gave star forward Jenni Hermoso and fined him 10,800 euros ($11,300).

But the court acquitted him and the three other accused of the charge of coercion in the case.

Prosecutors had sought a prison term of two-and-a-half years for Rubiales -- one year for sexual assault and 18 months for coercion -- for having allegedly pressured the player to downplay the incident.

Rubiales was accused of sexual assault for kissing Hermoso in 2023 following Spain's triumph in the women's World Cup in Australia, as well as coercion for allegedly trying to convince her to downplay the incident afterwards.

The global outcry over the kiss forced Rubiales to resign in disgrace and thrust the spotlight on the prevalence of macho culture and sexism in sport.

Hermoso, 34, said on the opening day of the trial on February 3 she felt "disrespected" after a non-consensual kiss that "should not happen in any social or work setting".

But Rubiales, 47, told the court on Tuesday he was "totally sure" Hermoso consented to the kiss as she went up to receive her winner's medal, which was broadcast live around the world, and denied putting pressure on her after the incident.