Manchester United rallies to draw 2-2 at Everton in Premier League after late VAR drama

Manchester United rallied from two goals down before benefiting from a last-gasp video-review call to draw 2-2 at Everton in the Premier League on Saturday.

Uruguay midfielder Manuel Ugarte grabbed the 80th-minute equalizer for United with his first goal at club level in four years, eight minutes after Bruno Fernandes started the visitors’ fightback at Goodison Park by curling in a free kick.

United had been on course to slip to a third straight loss — and ninth defeat in 15 league matches since Ruben Amorim took charge in November — after first-half goals by Beto and Abdoulaye Doucoure for resurgent Everton.

There was a late scare for United when Everton was awarded a penalty for what appeared to be a foul by Harry Maguire on Ashley Young, who fell to the ground dramatically under pressure from Maguire and Matthijs de Ligt in the third minute of stoppage time.

Following a video review, on-field referee Andrew Madley was advised to view the incident again on the pitchside monitor and he changed his initial decision.

Everton faded halfway through the second half and United took advantage, though the comeback doesn't mask the big problems facing Amorim as he looks to get the fallen English giant up the standings from its current embarrassing position of 15th place.