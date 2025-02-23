Asensio double punishes Jorgensen howler as Villa beat Chelsea

BIRMINGHAM: Marco Asensio's first goals for Aston Villa clinched a dramatic 2-1 win against spluttering Chelsea after a costly blunder from Blues goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen on Saturday.

Enzo Fernandez's quick-fire opener put Chelsea ahead at Villa Park in a battle between top four hopefuls chasing qualification for next season's Champions League.

But Asensio, who signed on loan from Paris Saint-Germain earlier in February, netted after the interval when his goal was initially disallowed for offside before being given by VAR.

The former Real Madrid forward followed his equaliser with Villa's last-gasp winner as his shot squirmed past Jorgensen's woeful attempted save.

It was the latest goalkeeping calamity for Chelsea this season after Jorgensen replaced the even more error-prone Robert Sanchez.

Chelsea have been beaten four times in their last five games in all competitions, leaving them one point adrift of the top four in sixth place.

Bemoaning Jorgensen's error, coach Enzo Maresca said: "The keeper position is very difficult. When you make a mistake is clear for everyone.

"Today Filip did a mistake but in this moment he is our keeper and we need to stick together.

"It was a tough one because we did not deserve to lose. Even after the 1-1 we had chances to score.

"We had some great chances and in this league you have to be clinical otherwise until the end anything can happen."

Seventh-placed Villa, who held leaders Liverpool to a hard-fought 2-2 draw in midweek, are one point behind Chelsea thanks to a result that rekindled their own top four ambitions.