Barcelona claim narrow win at Las Palmas to reclaim Liga lead

BARCELONA: Dani Olmo and Ferran Torres struck to earn Barcelona a 2-0 win at Las Palmas on Saturday which took them back top of La Liga.

After Atletico Madrid beat Valencia to temporarily take pole position, the Catalans replaced them with a narrow victory on the road and sit one point ahead of the Rojiblancos.

Substitute Olmo produced a fine finish before Torres drilled home to settle the game and earn Barca revenge for a shock home defeat by Las Palmas earlier in the season.

Champions Real Madrid, third, can pull level on points with Barcelona if they beat Girona at home on Saturday.

"We don't feel pressure, we want to be at the top, we know (winning the league) is up to us," Olmo told Movistar.

"Today we took three important points, so we're going home happy."

Olmo has not featured a great deal since the club's financial problems forced him to be unregistered at the start of the year, until Spain's national sports council granted a temporary measure which allowed him to play again.

The former RB Leipzig star missed some games with a calf strain in January.

"I am in shape, I'm 100 percent, with a lot of desire to play and get back in the team," he added.

"I'm glad to be able to play, helping the team with goals.

"In the end I want to score as many as I can to help the team and keep winning, which is the important thing."

Barca were inaccurate in attack in a tight first half, unable to find the quality they needed to unpick the hosts' defence.

Flick took action at the break and brought on playmaker Dani Olmo in place of the quiet Fermin Lopez.

The Spain international's first contribution was a sloppy pass that flew out of play but he quickly found his focus.

Lamine Yamal skipped forward and slipped the ball to Olmo, who showed good footwork to find space in the box and finish.

Las Palmas pushed forward in search of an equaliser and former Barca striker Sandro Ramirez lashed an effort narrowly wide of Wojciech Szczesny's post.

- 'Not as serious as we want' -

At the other end Yamal burst into life, increasingly threatening, and crossed for the league's top scorer Robert Lewandowski, who directed his header straight at Jasper Cillessen.

Lewandowski fired over after good work by Alejandro Balde as the Polish veteran began to enjoy the extra space left at the back by the hosts.

Las Palmas appealed for a penalty when a shot struck the back of Eric Garcia's arm in the box but VAR showed there was an offside in the build-up.

Eight minutes of stoppage time were added on which gave Las Palmas heart but instead it was Barcelona who struck.

A loose pass at the back was picked up by Raphinha, who fed Torres to rifle past Cillessen and seal Barcelona's win.

"I don't think we had a very good match, we missed five or ten percent (from our best level)" admitted Barca coach Flick.

"It was not as serious as we normally want to play."

Defeat leaves Las Palmas 17th, level on points with Valencia, 18th, in the relegation zone.