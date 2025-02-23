Liverpool goes 11 points clear at the top of the Premier League after 2-0 win against Man City

MANCHESTER: Undaunted by playing at the home of Manchester City, Liverpool produced a performance worthy of champions to move 11 points clear at the top of the Premier League.

A 2-0 win at the Etihad on Sunday extended Liverpool's lead over second-placed Arsenal and consigned four-time defending champion City to another humbling defeat in an ever-worsening season.

On Wednesday a 3-1 loss to Real Madrid sent Pep Guardiola's team crashing out of the Champions League. Back to domestic matters on Sunday and City was powerless to slow down Liverpool's march toward the title.

First-half goals from Mohamed Salah and Dominik Szoboszlai put Arne Slot's team on course for a victory that leaves it in command of the title race after 27 games.

This latest defeat was City's eighth in the league this season and 14th overall. The most games City had lost under Guardiola in any of his previous eight seasons was 12 in the 2019-20 campaign, which was the last time it failed to win the league.