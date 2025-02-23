Modric stunner maintains Real Madrid title charge

BARCELONA: Luka Modric scored a brilliant goal from long range to help Real Madrid secure a 2-0 win against Girona on Sunday which took them back level with Barcelona at the top of La Liga.

Vinicius Junior wrapped up the win late on as Carlo Ancelotti's side produced a solid display at the Santiago Bernabeu.

After rivals Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, now third, both won on Saturday, the pressure was on for the champions in the extremely tight title race.

Madrid had not won in their prior three league games but flexed their muscles by thrashing Man City in the Champions League in midweek.

"It's a very important win, we have to stay in the fight," Modric told Real Madrid TV.

"We can't let our level slip and consider ourselves satisfied, we can still grow as a team."

The Croatian's goal was the highlight of the match.

"I was by myself, I controlled the ball, I hit it well and it went in," Modric added.

"I don't know if it's one of the most spectacular I've scored, it was really nice, it's always special to score at the Bernabeu."

Madrid were without suspended England international Jude Bellingham after his red card last weekend.

Last year's surprise title contenders Girona were hard for Madrid to break down but far less threatening in attack than at their fluent best.

Paulo Gazzaniga saved well from Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius let a good attacking opportunity break down instead of looking for his French strike partner.

Girona winger Viktor Tsygankov should have struck for the visitors but blazed a good opportunity over the bar, snatching at his shot.

With the game trickling towards half-time, Modric sent Madrid ahead with a rocket from distance.

The 39-year-old midfielder controlled the ball after a corner was cleared into his path and hammered a superb strike beyond the helpless Gazzaniga.

"Modric is a gift for football, he should continue as long as he wants," Ancelotti told reporters.

"What he does, he does very well, we've been lucky to have a legend with us."