Achraf Hakimi scores twice as PSG sink Lyon to stay unbeaten in Ligue 1

PARIS: Achraf Hakimi scored twice and Ousmane Dembele kept up his remarkable recent form in front of goal as Paris Saint-Germain won 3-2 away to Lyon on Sunday to maintain their unbeaten record in Ligue 1 this season.

All the goals were scored in the second half, with Hakimi opening the scoring on 53 minutes and Dembele doubling PSG's lead just before the hour mark.

Rayan Cherki pulled one back for the hosts late on to potentially set up a grandstand finish, only for Hakimi to strike again. Corentin Tolisso then grabbed a second for Lyon in stoppage time.

PSG have won 18, drawn five and lost none of 23 domestic league outings this season and are a huge 13 points clear of nearest chasers Marseille at the top of the table.

They have not lost a domestic game this season and have not been beaten at all by French opposition since a 3-1 defeat at home to Toulouse last May.

"The team has really grown in terms of character. We showed great emotional and physical control," said PSG coach Luis Enrique.

His team next face fourth-tier Saint-Brieuc in Brittany in the French Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday, before hosting Lille in Ligue 1 next weekend.

That will be followed by the home leg of their Champions League last-16 showdown with English Premier League leaders Liverpool on Wednesday, March 5.

Lyon, meanwhile, remain sixth but have now lost two of their four matches under new coach Paulo Fonseca.

This result is a blow to their hopes of qualifying for next season's Champions League as they now sit five points adrift of the top four.

"It is not easy against PSG because they are so strong," Fonseca admitted.

PSG were fresh from hammering French rivals Brest 7-0 last midweek, a result which saw them win their Champions League knockout phase play-off tie 10-0 on aggregate.