Mohun Bagan eye historic double after retaining League Winners' Shield

KOLKATA: Mohun Bagan have etched their name in history, becoming the first-ever team to successfully defend the League Winners' Shield.

But they are not stopping there.

After falling short in the ISL final last year with a 1-3 defeat to Mumbai City FC here at the Salt Lake Stadium, the Mariners are determined to complete a historic double by clinching the ISL Cup this time.

Coach Jose Molina is focused on the challenge ahead.

"We are trying to win the two matches remaining in the season and even preparing for the Cup, because we cannot think the season is finished just yet. We still have a semifinal, hopefully, a final, and maybe even a Super Cup later," Molina said, as his team gears up for their next match against Mumbai City FC on March 1.

Mohun Bagan's season has been nothing short of extraordinary.

With an unassailable 52 points and two games still to play, they have shattered records along the way - first team to surpass 50 points in an ISL season, most wins (16) in a single campaign and a league-record 14 clean sheets, setting a new defensive benchmark.

Goalkeeper Vishal Kaith has been instrumental, keeping the clean sheets, double that of his nearest competitor Phurba Lachenpa (7).

Kaith also became the first goalkeeper in ISL history to reach 50 career clean sheets.