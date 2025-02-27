Amorim plans Garnacho talks after Manchester United star's abrupt exit

MANCHESTER: Ruben Amorim will speak with Alejandro Garnacho after the Manchester United star made an abrupt exit following his controversial substitution in the 3-2 win against Ipswich on Wednesday.

Patrick Dorgu's sending off forced Amorim to send on defender Noussair Mazraoui in place of Garnacho late in the first half at Old Trafford.

The 20-year-old Argentine forward headed straight down the touchline to the dressing room rather than sitting on the bench with the rest of the United substitutes.

United fans booed Amorim's decision and Garnacho later posted an Instagram story of him looking dejected walking through the rain shortly after the game.

"It was cold and wet, maybe," Amorim said of Garnacho's decision to stomp down the tunnel.

"The thinking was we'd play more in the 5-3-1. I know that is a risk because you are taking maybe the only player who has one against one pace but I felt the team was OK in the controlling of the game, almost at half-time.

"Then you make the substitution. We have to choose someone to go out, we have to think about set pieces also, so it was my choice."

Amorim was asked to clarify whether he was unhappy with Garnacho and he responded by mentioning Marcus Rashford, who recently joined Aston Villa on loan after the Portuguese coach lost patience with his attitude.

"You are making a connection with Rashford, right? I know, I know," Amorim said.