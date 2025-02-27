Arsenal 'lack spark', says Arteta as title bid fizzles out

NOTTINGHAM: Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta conceded his side lacked the creative spark to break down Nottingham Forest after a 0-0 draw on Wednesday dealt a fresh blow to the Gunners' Premier League title bid.

Arteta's forward options have been ravaged by injury with Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz all sidelined.

Arsenal also failed to score in a shock 1-0 home defeat to West Ham on Saturday.

Arteta's men now trail Liverpool by 13 points.

Arsenal do have a game in hand on the runaway leaders, but their hopes of a first title in 21 years are fading fast.

Mikel Merino deputised as a makeshift centre-forward and had the visitors only effort on target with a header that Matz Sels saved early in the second half.

"We dominated the game. We tried in many different ways. We insisted but lacked that spark, that final pass to unlock a well organised team," said Arteta.

"We have to generate more shots on target."

Arteta said on the eve of the match that he would give up in the title race "over my dead body".

He again refused to concede his side's challenge was over but said they just had to get back to winning ways.

"It was same a week ago, two weeks ago, three months ago. The only thing we can do is win our matches and see how many points we get," he added.

A point kept Forest in third place, ahead of defending champions Manchester City.

Nuno Espirito Santo's men have struggled of late, winning just one of their last five league games.

But after three defeats in four, the Forest boss was happy to get back to the defensive solidity that has been the bedrock of his side's success this season.

"After this period we had conceding it was important to go back to basics - solid, clean sheet," said Nuno.

"In terms of the game, positive because it was very important to go back to the team we are that allows us to be successful."