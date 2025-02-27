Enrique is finding the right balance in PSG's attack after positional switch

PARIS: Making a positional switch has allowed Paris Saint-Germain coach Luis Enrique to play his three star forwards together, and it's paying off.

When Khvicha Kvaratskhelia joined from Napoli, he came with a reputation as one of the world's best left wingers. But selecting him there meant dropping Bradley Barcola, who has done well for PSG since joining last season from Lyon.

Enrique was criticized for his tinkering early on in the season, when PSG struggled to score, but these days most of his decisions appear to work.

So he tried Kvaratskhelia out on the right in the Champions League playoff return leg against Brest—which PSG won 7-0—and kept the Georgia winger there in the 3-2 win at Lyon last Sunday.

Barcola stayed on the left, where he is at his best, with newly-prolific scorer Ousmane Dembélé playing primarily in the middle as a roaming striker.

In those two games the fleet-footed Kvaratskhelia scored one goal, had two assists and posed a permanent threat. He showed his remarkable close control when dribbling—which gives him the look of an elite Futsal player—and also his superb passing ability, sending Dembélé clean through with a brilliant first-time pass from midfield.

"Everything is going very well. It's never easy to arrive in a new country, a new league," Kvaratskhelia said. "It's really different, but I work hard, it's my job. My wife is coming. Everything is falling into place."

Enrique had wanted to sign him last season, and thinks he can make PSG even stronger. "He's not quite at 100% yet," Enrique said.

"We're focused on finding the team solution that ensures the best competitiveness in every match."

It seems likely Enrique will keep Kvaratskhelia on the right flank for Saturday's home game with Lille in the domestic competition.

He must then decide whether to do the same against Liverpool in the Champions League next Wednesday, when PSG hosts the Premier League leader in the round of 16.

The timing of Saturday's match isn't great with a Champions League game coming up, but it's reasonably fair. Although Lille has one day less to prepare and has to travel to play Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday, coach Bruno Genesio's side wasn't involved in the French Cup quarterfinals this week having been knocked out.

PSG remains unbeaten in the domestic league and has a 13-point lead atop Ligue 1 as it chases yet another league and cup double.

Lille is in fourth place and mired in a contest for Champions League qualification, sandwiched between Nice and Monaco and with second-place Marseille still within sight.

Spotlight on Longoria

Marseille president Pablo Longoria angered the French soccer federation when he accused French referees of being corrupt in a bitter rant following his team's 3-0 loss at Auxerre last Saturday.

Longoria has since backtracked and apologized for his words, but the league suspended him for 15 games.

The suspension begins next Tuesday, so at least he can bid farewell to home fans at Stade Velodrome this weekend.