Jose Mourinho banned for four matches and fined after Turkish referees comment

ISTANBUL: Fenerbahce manager Jose Mourinho was given a four-match ban and fined by the Turkish Football Federation following his comments about Turkish referees after a match at Galatasaray.

The Turkish federation on Thursday fined the 62-year-old Portuguese coach 1.6 million Turkish lira ($44,000) after he criticized the match officials in a media conference following a 0-0 Super Lig draw on Monday.

Mourinho served one of his suspended four games on Thursday when he was absent from the bench for Fenerbahce's 4-1 Turkish Cup win at Gaziantep.

Britain's Sky Sports News said Fenerbahce had appealed the four-game ban. It means that if Fenerbahce's appeal is unsuccessful, he will miss their next three domestic games.

In his post-match interview on Monday, Mourinho welcomed the decision to bring in a foreign referee for the game and also praised Slavko Vincic of Slovenia for a "top performance."

Mourinho said he'd gone to see the referee and thank him following the game. When he saw the fourth official — a Turkish referee — Mourinho said he told him: "If you are the referee ... would be a disaster."