Mohun Bagan start year with win over Hyderabad FC

CHENNAI: Mohun Bagan Super Giant started the New Year with a 3-0 victory over Hyderabad FC at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 season.

Jose Molina’s men were on the offensive, and went ahead courtesy of an own goal from Stefan Sapic followed by a superb goal from Tom Aldred in the first half. Early in the second half, Jason Cummings scored the third as they secured their 10th win of this season of the competition.

The hosts were rewarded in the ninth minute when they grabbed the lead courtesy of an own goal conceded by Stefan Sapic. Their efforts bore fruit in the 41st minute when Aldred doubled the lead with a diving header following Liston’s pinpoint delivery inside the box. The move was initiated by Sahal’s corner, marking MBSG’s 15th set-piece goal.

The hosts continued their dominance into the second half with Cummings getting into the scoresheet in the 51st minute. Cummings brought down a long pass from the right flank and released Maclaren in space. The Australian served it back on a plate to Cummings, who beat Arshdeep in goal with a first-time finish.