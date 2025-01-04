Football

AC Milan beats Juventus 2-1 to progress to Super Cup final

AC Milan will meet Inter, which beat Atalanta in the other semifinal on Thursday, in Monday's final in Riyadh.
AC Milan players celebrate after scoring during the Italian Super Cup semifinal soccer match between Juventus and Milan in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Friday, Jan. 3, 2025.
AC Milan players celebrate after scoring during the Italian Super Cup semifinal soccer match between Juventus and Milan in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Friday, Jan. 3, 2025.(Photo | AP)
RIYADH: AC Milan will face city rival Inter in the final of the Italian Super Cup after it beat Juventus 2-1 in Friday's semifinal in Saudi Arabia.

Juventus took a first-half lead after Turkish striker Kenan Yıldız converted a sublime pass by Samuel Mbangula but AC Milan grew in the second half.

Christian Pulisic equalized from the penalty spot after 71 minutes and Juventus defender Federico Gatti deflected a cross into his own net to decide the match five minutes later.

AC Milan will meet Inter, which beat Atalanta in the other semifinal on Thursday, in Monday's final in Riyadh. Inter has won the last three Super Cups.

