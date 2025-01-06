Amad Diallo goal seals 2-2 draw for Man United against Liverpool

LIVERPOOL: Amad Diallo came back to haunt Liverpool with a late equalizer that secured a 2-2 draw for Manchester United against Premier League leader Liverpool on Sunday.

The forward turned home Alejandro Garnacho's cross in the 80th minute at Anfield after Mohamed Salah's penalty had looking like giving Liverpool the win.

Diallo struck at the end of extra time as United beat Liverpool 4-3 in a dramatic FA Cup clash last season and hit a 90th-minute winner against Manchester City last month.

His goal on Sunday was only worth a point on this occasion, but it halted United's four-game losing run and prevented fierce rival Liverpool from opening up an eight-point lead at the top of the standings.

United head coach Ruben Amorim, however, was still unhappy.

"It's a point, a deserved point, but it's just one point, and we should get mad. Today we should be really disappointed," he said.

United led through Lisandro Martinez's strike in the 52nd, but Cody Gakpo leveled seven minutes later.

Salah fired Liverpool ahead from the spot in the 70th after Matthijs de Ligt handled in the box.

The draw saw United move up to 13th in the standings.