Newcastle win at Arsenal to put one foot in League Cup final

LONDON: Newcastle took a giant stride towards the League Cup final as goals from Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon earned a 2-0 semi-final, first leg lead at Arsenal on Tuesday.

The Magpies have never previously won the competition and have had to wait since 1969 to celebrate any major trophy.

But in Isak they have the form striker in England right now and he rifled home the opener then helped tee up the second for Gordon.

Arsenal have a mountain to climb when the sides meet for the second leg on February 5 if they are to progress to meet either Tottenham or Liverpool in the final.

"It's massive. it's a great result but it's only the first half," said Isak after Newcastle's seventh consecutive win and first at the Emirates since 2010.

"If we don't go through then this has no meaning."

The importance of silverware to both clubs was reflected in the line-ups as Mikel Arteta and Eddie Howe named their strongest available teams.

Arteta has brought Arsenal back into contention for Premier League titles in recent seasons, but his only trophy in charge of the Gunners came five years ago by lifting the FA Cup in the early months of his reign.