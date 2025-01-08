West Ham sack manager Julen Lopetegui after just 22 games in charge

LONDON: West Ham sacked manager Julen Lopetegui on Wednesday after just 22 games in charge, with former Chelsea boss Graham Potter expected to replace him at the London Stadium.

The Hammers are 14th in the Premier League table, seven points above the relegation zone, after just six wins in 20 league matches during the Spaniard's tenure.

A 4-1 hammering at champions Manchester City on Saturday was the final straw for club chiefs.

Lopetegui, 58, took training as usual on Tuesday and reported for work on Wednesday to be officially told his spell in charge was over.

"West Ham United can confirm that head coach Julen Lopetegui has today (Wednesday) left the club," the Hammers said in a statement.

"The first half of the 2024/25 season has not aligned with the club's ambitions and the club has therefore taken action in line with its objectives."

West Ham were among the biggest spenders in the Premier League in the summer transfer window, splashing out around £125 million ($155 million) on players including Max Kilman, Crysencio Summerville and Niclas Fullkrug.

But Lopetegui won just one of his first six league games and oversaw several heavy defeats, including a 5-2 loss to Arsenal and a 5-0 drubbing by Liverpool, both at home.

The former Real Madrid and Spain boss was appointed in May last year to replace David Moyes, who left at the end of last season after a second spell at the London club.