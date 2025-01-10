ISL: Sting in tail for Chennaiyin FC

CHENNAI: Odisha FC scored an injury-time goal to snatch a point against Chennaiyin FC in the Indian Super League here on Thursday. The match that came alive in the second-half finished 2-2.

Wilmar Jordan and Connor Shields were the standouts for Chennaiyin as the duo were involved in both the goals for the home side. Jordan scored both while Shields was the one who provided the assists.

Odisha’s Dori cut the deficit to half in the 80th minute. But it was mainly down to Diego Mauricio, who unleashed a hard shot from the left side.

Dori was the last man to get the touch. In the seventh minute of second half injury time injury time, Rahul KP’s acrobatic effort helped the away side earn a point. Rahul’s overhead kick hit the post before hitting the goalkeeper’s leg and trickling into the net.