NorthEast United hold FC Goa to thrilling 1-1 draw

GUWAHATI: Hosts NorthEast United FC came from behind to hold FC Goa to a 1-1 draw in a fiercely-contested Indian Super League (ISL) match here on Tuesday.

Mohammad Yasir gave FC Goa the lead in the 65th minute, but Jithin MS equalised for NorthEast United in the 76th minute as the two teams shared the spoils. This was the 11th draw between the two sides, the highest number of stalemates between any teams in the competition's history.

The Highlanders began the game on the front foot, with Guillermo Fernandez and Alaaeddine Ajaraie making threatening runs that kept the FC Goa defenders on alert.

However, the first clear opportunity of the match fell to FC Goa when Dejan Drazic delivered a precise cross to Armando Sadiku in the penalty area. Sadiku's header, however, lacked the power to trouble Gurmeet Singh in goal.

Shortly afterwards, Ajaraie came close to opening the scoring when Buanthanglun Samte sent a long pass his way. The Moroccan forward raced through on goal but saw his effort tipped over the bar by Hrithik Tiwari.

Despite soaking up pressure from the hosts for much of the first half, FC Goa finished the half on a strong note.