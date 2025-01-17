Diallo's 12-minute hat-trick rescues Manchester United against Southampton

MANCHESTER: Amad Diallo scored a sensational 12-minute hat-trick as Manchester United roared back to beat Premier League basement club Southampton 3-1 on Thursday, narrowly avoiding a humiliating fourth straight home defeat.

The Ivory Coast international -- United's standout player this season -- levelled in the 82nd minute before putting the hosts ahead in the dying seconds of the 90 minutes.

He was still not done, capitalising on an error from Taylor Harwood-Bellis to grab a third in stoppage time, giving the scoreline a skewed look.

It was cruel luck on a Saints side battling to avoid finishing the season as the worst side in Premier League history, still with just one win to their name.

Ivan Juric's men had deservedly taken the lead through a Manuel Ugarte own goal towards the end of the first half and had numerous chances to extend their lead.

But Diallo was once again the saviour for misfiring United following his winning goal at Manchester City and his late equaliser against Liverpool in recent weeks.

"Today we showed at the end we were the best team," the winger told TNT Sports. "I am so happy for the win today because this team deserves it.

"I am ready to play every position where the manager likes to put me."

United manager Ruben Amorim praised his forward, underlining his attacking threat.

"He pushes the other team into the final third -- that is really important," he said. "We didn't have a good game, but at this moment, winning is the most important thing."