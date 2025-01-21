Pritam Kotal set to make Chennaiyin FC debut

CHENNAI: Chennaiyin FC will face league leaders Mohun Bagan Super Giant at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday for a high-stakes Indian Super League clash.

The match will present the first opportunity for the Chennaiyin fans to see new signing Pritam Kotal in action after the defender joined from Kerala Blasters FC. Should he make an appearance, Kotal will face his former side Mohun Bagan and assistant coach Noel Wilson is hoping for a quick impact from the Indian defender.

“Most of this season we have not had a settled defence. We have been forced into changes due to injuries or suspensions. Owen (Coyle) knows better but Pritam (Kotal) coming in will help us better in defence. I am sure Pritam will make our defence stronger,’’ said Noel Wilson on Monday.

Anirudh shines

All round display by P Anirudh (3/11, 44 n.o) propelled SBOA (Anna Nagar) to beat Ebenezer MHSS (Korattur) by nine wickets in the final of the CSK-Thiruvallur DCA U-15 inter-school cricket tournament. Brief scores: Final: Ebenezer MHSS (Korattur) 119 in 29.5 ovs (K Krish 34, P Anirudh 3/11) lost to SBOA (Anna Nagar) 120/1 in 26.2 ovs (P Anirudh 44 n.o).