Bayern Munich at a loss to explain Champions League struggles

ROTTERDAM: Flying in the Bundesliga, Bayern Munich is stuttering in the Champions League.

The Bavarian powerhouse lost 3-0 at Feyenoord on Wednesday for its third defeat of the campaign, denting its hopes of reaching the round of 16 without having to contest a playoff.

Bayern reserve goalkeeper Sven Ulreich was shown a red card for complaining at the end of a game in which his team missed its opportunities at one end while leaving itself susceptible to attacks at the other.

“When I see how many big chances we have again, how much we invest for a chance, how many we didn't take, and how easy we're making it at the moment for the opposition to score goals. That was very, very bad today,” Bayern midfielder Joshua Kimmich said.

Bayern had dominated all the statistics - possession, attempts at goal, corners, passes completed, balls recovered, and distance covered - except the stat that mattered.

Santiago Giménez scored twice and Ayase Ueda sealed Feyenoord’s win late on a counterattack.

“No one expected us to win and so that makes us happier. I think the most beautiful thing about this sport are these surprise nights," said Giménez, who produced what he acknowledged was a “perfect” first touch before shooting the opener.