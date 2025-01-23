Real Madrid thrash Salzburg to get back on Champions League track

MADRID: Champions League holders Real Madrid got back on track in Europe with a 5-1 victory over RB Salzburg on Wednesday to ensure they will not be eliminated at the first hurdle.

Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes struck twice each with French superstar Kylian Mbappe also on target in a ruthless display at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Carlo Ancelotti's side lost three of their first six games in a worrying start to the competition and will likely have to compete in the extra play-off round in February which is part of the competition's new format, unless they can scrape a top-eight spot.

Victory left Los Blancos 16th, a point behind Bayer Leverkusen in eighth, which is the final spot for direct qualification to the last 16.

Brazilian winger Rodrygo struck twice in the first half to help Madrid take control, with Mbappe netting soon after the break and Vinicius grabbing a brace of his own to bring up a century of goals for the club.

"I'm very happy after reaching 100 goals with this shirt," Vinicius told Movistar, noting he was close to Brazilian compatriot Ronaldo Nazario's tally of 104.

"I hope to be able to continue like this and score a lot of goals, and mark an era in this team -- that's my dream."

Defeats by Liverpool, AC Milan and Lille put Madrid under pressure ahead of their final two group matches and their Austrian visitors started with vim, pinning back Los Blancos.