Europa League: Fernandes hands Manchester United dramatic victory over Rangers

MANCHESTER: Manchester United closed in on a direct passage to the Europa League last 16 thanks to Bruno Fernandes' late winner to beat Rangers 2-1 on Thursday.

The Red Devils looked set to suffer more disappointment at Old Trafford when Cyriel Dessers levelled for an injury-ravaged Rangers in the 88th minute.

But Fernandes spared United's blushes and possibly the playoff round by blasting home in stoppage time.

"It was a victory that we truly needed in this moment," said under-fire United boss Ruben Amorim.

United move up to fourth in the table with one match of the league phase remaining.

The top eight will qualify directly for the last 16, which may now be beyond Rangers, who slip to 13th.

However, the Glasgow giants battled bravely in the circumstances as coach Philippe Clement had to turn to two teenagers off the bench in the second half as his injury problems mounted.

"I saw everybody gutted in the dressing room that we lost after playing that kind of game," said Clement.