Kane scores from open play as Bayern Munich goes six points clear in Bundesliga

BERLIN: Harry Kane scored in open play for the first time since November and Bayern Munich stretched its Bundesliga lead to six points by winning at Freiburg 2-0 on Saturday.

Bayern also profited from defending champion Bayer Leverkusen's 2-2 draw in Leipzig, where Florian Wirtz struck the post three times and the visitors were left to rue Edmond Tapsoba's late own goal.

Borussia Dortmund ended its four-game losing streak across all competitions in its first game since firing coach Nuri Sahin, but there was little celebration. The 10-man team had to defend doggedly to preserve a 2-2 draw with Werder Bremen, which came from two goals down after Nico Schlotterbeck was sent off for Dortmund.

Former Dortmund players Leonardo Bittencourt and Marvin Ducksch scored for Werder Bremen.

Dortmund Under-19s coach Mike Tullberg took interim charge while the club searches for a successor to Sahin.

"When you're 2-0 up at home, you want the win," said Tullburg, whom Dortmund managing director for sport Lars Ricken said will remain in charge for the team's Champions League match against Shakhtar Donetsk on Wednesday.