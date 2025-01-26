Kolo Muani scores on debut for Juventus but Lukaku inspires Napoli to comeback win

ROME: When Randal Kolo Muani scored on debut for Juventus, Antonio Conte's Napoli just dug in and played harder.

A 2-1 comeback win for the Serie A leader on Saturday reinforced Napoli's title credentials and gave Conte a victory against the team he played for and the club where he earned his first major titles as a manager.

Napoli moved six points ahead of defending champion Inter Milan, which visits relegation-threatened Lecce on Sunday — and will still have a game in hand after this weekend.

Earlier, third-placed Atalanta also came back from a goal down to win at promoted Como 2-1 and move within one point of Inter.

Juventus, meanwhile, remained fifth and still outside of the Champions League places.

Kolo Muani makes memorable debut

Six touches. That's all it took for Kolo Muani to score his first goal in Serie A.

Loaned from Paris Saint-Germain two days earlier, Kolo Muani took advantage of an inadvertent deflection by Napoli midfielder André-Frank Anguissa shortly before halftime, using one touch to volley in from the center of the area as he turned and unleashed his shot in one swift action.

Juventus coach Thiago Motta didn't waste any time in using Kolo Muani, putting the France forward in the starting lineup ahead of slumping center forward Dusan Vlahovic.