Manchester United must improve after 'lucky' Fulham win, says Amorim

LONDON: Ruben Amorim welcomed a rare clean sheet in Manchester United's 1-0 win at Fulham on Sunday but did not gloss over his side's need to improve despite a vital three points.

Lisandro Martinez's deflected winner offered some respite to Amorim, who has won just four of his 12 Premier League games in charge.

United climb to 12th in the table, now a comfortable 13 points above the bottom three.

But their performance was in keeping with many others under two different managers this season, against sides with a fraction of their budget.

There was little to get United co-owner Jim Ratcliffe excited as he watched on in west London, but victory does dispel any remaining notion that United could be dragged into a relegation battle.

"Not a great game and you can feel it, no great chances," said Amorim

"We tried to control the game, tried to play our game but we need to improve a lot with the ball.

"It's really important (to keep a clean sheet) because clearly you are closer to wining games and getting confidence. We didn't suffer too much today and that's a good sign. It's not just the clean sheet, it's the way we defended."