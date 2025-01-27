Naomi Girma is women's soccer's first million-dollar player after moving to Chelsea from San Diego

Women's soccer has its first million-dollar player after United States defender Naomi Girma moved from San Diego Wave to Chelsea on Sunday.

Chelsea announced the signing of Girma without disclosing the fee but The Athletic and the BBC were among those reporting the English champions have spent 900,000 pounds ($1.1 million) on the transfer.

That surpasses the world-record fee of $788,000 that Bay FC paid to sign Zambia striker Rachael Kundananji from Madrid CFF last year.

It is the third time Chelsea has paid a world-record fee for a player, after Denmark forward Pernille Harder ($355,000) in 2020 and Colombia forward Mayra Ramirez ($542,000) last year.

The 24-year-old Girma was under contract with the Wave until 2026. She was drawing interest from French club Lyon and Arsenal, Chelsea's rival in the Women's Super League.

Girma was presented on the field in front of Chelsea's fans ahead of Sunday's game against Arsenal at Stamford Bridge in the WSL.

"I'm so happy and really excited to be here. It doesn't feel real," Girma said.