Arteta backs Arsenal to beat anyone after Champions League progress

GIRONA: Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta said his side could handle any opposition after progressing directly to the Champions League last 16 with a 2-1 win at Girona on Wednesday.

A much-rotated Gunners side defeated the Catalan outfit with goals from Jorginho and Ethan Nwaneri after falling behind to Arnaut Danjuma's first-half strike.

Arsenal, avoiding the play-off phase added this season, will play Juventus, AC Milan, Feyenoord or PSV Eindhoven in the last 16.

"Winning in this competition is very demanding but overall the team has been very consistent, regardless of all the issues they have had to face," Arteta told reporters after a fourth consecutive European victory.

"(Hopefully it breeds) more belief in that dressing room that we are a good team and we can face anyone and still perform and win games."

Neto made his Arsenal debut against Girona in goal with Arteta saying first-choice stopper David Raya was hurt.

"He certainly could not play, he is injured," explained the coach, ahead of Manchester City's impending visit to face Arsenal in the Premier League, in a key title race clash on Sunday.