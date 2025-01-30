Manchester City rally to avoid Champions League exit, face Madrid or Bayern next

MANCHESTER: Pep Guardiola said Manchester City will be ready compete with "giants" Real Madrid or Bayern Munich in the Champions League play-off round after escaping an embarrassing early exit by beating Club Brugge 3-1 on Wednesday.
The Belgian champions were on course to send City packing before the knockout stages for the first time since 2012 when Raphael Onyedika fired the visitors into the lead just before half-time.
City needed all three points after winning just two of their opening seven matches in the competition's new format and turned it around just in time.
"We were on the verge, 45 minutes from being out. It is an incredible lesson for me, the club that nothing is (taken) for granted," said Guardiola.
Mateo Kovacic levelled from the edge of the box before the unfortunate Joel Ordonez turned in Josko Gvardiol's cross.
Substitute Savinho then drilled in the third to ease Guardiola's nerves.
But victory may be a stay of execution for the diminished English champions up against the might of Madrid or Bayern next month.
Guardiola said his side had come through a "million problems" to reach the knockout stage.
The City boss is hoping for a refresh as the club's three new signings Omar Marmoush, Abdukodir Khusanov and Vitor Reis can now be registered for the next phase, while others such as Nathan Ake and Ruben Dias could return from injury.
"In two weeks will be better than we are (now)," added Guardiola. "Against these two giants, one of them we are going to play, we'll see how we arrive."
Despite a first defeat in 22 games for Brugge, they also sneaked into the next round in 24th place and will take on Atalanta or Borussia Dortmund next.
The drama at the Etihad on a nervous night began before the action even got underway as a merchandise stand caught fire on the perimeter of the stadium shortly before the teams arrived.
Brugge were not daunted by the task that faced them and got their reward just before half-time.
The dangerous Christos Tzolis was the creator as the Greek's cross was swept home by Onyedika.
Second-half show
Guardiola responded by introducing Savinho for Ilkay Gundogan at the break in what proved to be an inspired change as City posed far more attacking threat in the second period.
"We were losing, we were out and when you are out, you have nothing to lose," added Guardiola.
John Stones headed wide a glorious chance to equalise just seconds after the restart.
Kovacic then provided much-needed drive from the City midfield as the Croatian powered forward and slotted in from the edge of the box to level on 53 minutes.
But in the nine minutes between City's first and second goals, Brugge could have sent the 2023 champions to an early exit.
Tzolis fired too close to Ederson, drilled a shot inches wide and was prevented another clear sight of goal by Gvardiol's last-ditch intervention with a hat-trick of big chances.
At the other end, it was Brugge who did the hard work for City as Gvardiol's low cross was turned into his own net by Ordonez.
Guardiola furiously kicked a water box during his celebration.
The City boss' mood was not helped when Erling Haaland wasted his one huge chance of the evening as Simon Mignolet saved a one-on-one and Savinho's follow-up effort was cleared off the line by Brandon Mechele.
But Guardiola was finally able to offer a smile of relief 13 minutes from time when Savinho took down Stones' cross on his chest and blasted in his first Champions League goal.
Guardiola even embraced his counterpart Nicky Hayen before the match finished as the two exchanged a handshake during stoppage time.
But the City manager is under no illusions that his side will need to be much better if they are to have aspirations of conquering Europe again in the coming months.