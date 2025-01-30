Manchester City rally to avoid Champions League exit, face Madrid or Bayern next

MANCHESTER: Pep Guardiola said Manchester City will be ready compete with "giants" Real Madrid or Bayern Munich in the Champions League play-off round after escaping an embarrassing early exit by beating Club Brugge 3-1 on Wednesday.

The Belgian champions were on course to send City packing before the knockout stages for the first time since 2012 when Raphael Onyedika fired the visitors into the lead just before half-time.

City needed all three points after winning just two of their opening seven matches in the competition's new format and turned it around just in time.

"We were on the verge, 45 minutes from being out. It is an incredible lesson for me, the club that nothing is (taken) for granted," said Guardiola.

Mateo Kovacic levelled from the edge of the box before the unfortunate Joel Ordonez turned in Josko Gvardiol's cross.

Substitute Savinho then drilled in the third to ease Guardiola's nerves.

But victory may be a stay of execution for the diminished English champions up against the might of Madrid or Bayern next month.

Guardiola said his side had come through a "million problems" to reach the knockout stage.