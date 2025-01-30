Ousmane Dembele hits hat-trick as PSG reach Champions League knockouts

STUTTGART: Ousmane Dembele scored a hat-trick as Paris Saint-Germain romped to a 4-1 win at Stuttgart on Wednesday and qualified for the Champions League knockout stages.

PSG were at risk of elimination after a disappointing group stage, with three losses and a draw, but were utterly dominant against an outclassed Stuttgart side as they confirmed their place in the play-off round.

With six minutes gone, Bradley Barcola headed PSG in front after Desire Doue stood a cross up at the back post following a corner.

Stuttgart probed for an equaliser but PSG hit on the counter, Dembele tapping a Barcola pass into an empty net.

Always a threat on the counter, Doue, Barcola and Dembele linked up again for PSG's third, with the latter blasting in from the right of the goal.

Dembele thrashed in another superb effort shortly after half-time to snuff out Stuttgart's unlikely comeback hopes.

Stuttgart pulled one back after 77 minutes when Willian Pacho scored an own goal, but the damage was already done, with PSG keeping their hopes of a first Champions League trophy alive.