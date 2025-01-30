Persistent PSV rain on Liverpool's Champions League perfect parade

EINDHOVEN: Dutch champions PSV Eindhoven twice came from behind Wednesday to beat Liverpool 3-2 in a spectacular Champions League match, denying the Reds a perfect record in the league phase.

The dogged performance from PSV marred the homecoming of Liverpool striker Cody Gakpo to his boyhood club and Dutch coach Arne Slot's first match in his home country as Anfield boss.

With big Premier League games to come and first or second place already assured in the new-look Champions League, Slot's team featured no fewer than nine changes.

Star names like Dutch defender Virgil Van Dijk and Mohamed Salah were left at home, but Gakpo started, to the joy of both sets of supporters.

On a damp night at the Philips Stadion in Eindhoven, a scrappy opening quarter gave little hint to the first-half goal bonanza that was in store.

The visitors opened the scoring, with PSV star midfielder Joey Veerman caught in possession in the box and clumsily bringing down Federico Chiesa for a clear penalty.

With several front-line penalty-takers left out, it was Gakpo who took the spot kick, stroking it calmly into the corner and not celebrating against his hometown club.

PSV levelled quickly via a sharp effort from Belgium international forward Johan Bakayoko, the 21-year-old smartly turning two Liverpool defenders and curling his shot into the corner.

Liverpool were ahead again after only a few minutes, however, as Walter Benitez could only parry a fierce Chiesa shot into the path of Harvey Elliott for a tap-in five minutes before half-time.