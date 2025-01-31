Former Spain football chief Luis Rubiales on trial over forced kiss

MADRID: Spain's disgraced former football chief Luis Rubiales goes on trial on Monday over his forced kiss of star striker Jenni Hermoso that triggered global outrage.

The affair has made Hermoso, 34, an icon of the fight against sexism in sport and generated soul-searching in Spain and beyond since erupting in 2023.

Prosecutors have demanded two and a half years in prison for Rubiales, one year for sexual assault for the forced kiss and 18 months for coercing Hermoso to cover up the scandal.

Alongside Rubiales among the accused are ex-women's national team coach Jorge Vilda and two former federation officials, Ruben Rivera and Albert Luque.

They also stand accused of trying to coerce Hermoso with prosecutors seeking 18 months' jail against them in the highly anticipated trial which is expected to last until February 19 in a court outside Madrid.

The scandal that rocked Spanish football and wrecked Rubiales's career broke on August 20, 2023, moments after the women's national team had clinched World Cup glory by beating England in the final in Sydney.