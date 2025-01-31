Kerala Blasters break 11-year wait, beat Chennaiyin FC in ISL

CHENNAI: Kerala Blasters FC delivered a dominant performance, netting three goals to clinch their first-ever away victory against Chennaiyin FC in the Indian Super League with a 3-1 triumph here on Thursday.

Jesus Jimenez, Korou Singh, and Kwame Peprah were on target for Blasters, while Vincy Barretto netted the lone goal for Chennaiyin. At 18 years and 58 days, Korou entered the ISL history books as the second-youngest goal-scorer in the competition — only behind Komal Thatal who was 18 years and 43 days when he scored against Bengaluru FC in October 2018.

Blasters were off the blocks quickly as they took the lead in the third minute of the match courtesy of an impeccable goal from Jimenez. It started with Korou driving the ball forward into the final third before he got dispossessed. But the Chennaiyin backline didn’t clear their lines and Jimenez latched onto the stray ball and slotted it past Mohammed Nawaz in goal. Despite a flamboyant finish from the hosts, Blasters held their nerves to get across the line.