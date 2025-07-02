Chelsea signs Brazil forward Joao Pedro from Brighton

Joao Pedro joined Chelsea from Brighton on Wednesday to continue the Premier League club's lavish spending under American owners Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital.

The Brazil forward cost a reported 60 million pounds ($82 million) and has signed a contract through to 2033.

“Everyone knows this is a big club with a great history,” Joao Pedro said. “They had brilliant players in the past and have brilliant players now. So I am excited to join and you know when you are a Chelsea player you must think one thing — win.”

He has joined up with Chelsea's squad at the Club World Cup in the United States and is eligible to play in Friday's quarterfinal against Palmeiras.

Joao Pedro is Chelsea’s fifth major signing this offseason after previous deals for Liam Delap, Dario Essugo, Kendry Paez and Mamadou Sarr.