Leverkusen signs England Under-21 defender Jarell Quansah from Liverpool

LEVERKUSEN: Bayer Leverkusen has replaced former captain Jonathan Tah with Jarell Quansah from Liverpool in a club-record signing for a defender.

The 22-year-old Quansah signed a contract through June 2030 and will wear Tah’s former No. 4 shirt, the Bundesliga club said Wednesday.

The reported fee of more than 30 million euros ($35.3 million) rising to 40 million ($47 million) with bonuses corresponds roughly with what Liverpool agreed to pay Leverkusen for Netherlands right back Jeremie Frimpong in May.

Liverpool reportedly secured a buy-back option for Quansah for more than 60 million euros ($70.6 million) after he has spent two seasons at Leverkusen.

Leverkusen also sold star player Florian Wirtz to Liverpool last month for a Bundesliga-record fee.

Tah switched to league rival Bayern Munich once the season concluded after declining to extend his contract. He had spent a decade at Leverkusen and was a key part of the team which won the Bundesliga and German Cup unbeaten in 2023-24.

Quansah won the Under-21 European Championship with England last week. But he was unable to establish himself as a regular starter at Liverpool ahead of Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konaté.