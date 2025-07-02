Serhou Guirassy scores brace as Dortmund advances at Club World Cup with 2-1 win over feisty Monterrey

ATLANTA: Serhou Guirassy scored a pair of first-half goals, both assisted by Karim Adeyemi, and Borussia Dortmund held off Monterrey 2-1 Tuesday night in the final round of 16 game at the Club World Cup.

Guirassy drove a shot just inside the left post in the 14th minute, then sent another past keeper Esteban Andrada in the 24th when left unmarked from 15 yards at the top of the penalty area.

Both times, it was Adeyemi delivering the pass that set up Guirassy, a native of France who plays for Guinea's national team. The 29-year-old striker has three goals in four tournament games and 37 across all competitions in his first season with Dortmund.

Dortmund will face Real Madrid on Saturday at East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Spanish power advanced with a 1-0 victory over Italy's Juventus in an afternoon match.

Jobe Bellingham received a yellow card in the 28th minute and will miss the match against Real – and his brother, former Dortmund star Jude Bellingham — because of yellow card accumulation.