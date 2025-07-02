Toronto cuts high-priced wingers Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi

TORONTO: Major League Soccer's Toronto FC cut its two-highest paid players, announcing mutual agreements Tuesday to terminate the contracts of wingers Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi.

Insigne, MLS's highest-paid player until Miami signed Lionel Messi in 2023, had guaranteed compensation of $15.4 million. second to Messi. Bernardeschi was sixth in the league at $6,295,381 and their combined salaries were 64% of Toronto's $34.1 million payroll, second to Miami's $46.8 million.

"After several meaningful discussions, we are happy to have found a solution that is agreeable to all parties involved," Toronto general manager Jason Hernandez said in a statement.

Both players joined Toronto in July 2022, Insigne from Napoli and Bernardeschi from Juventus.

Insigne, 34, had a contract through June 2026 with an option for the remainder of that year. Bernardeschi, 31, had a deal through 2026 with two option years.

Insigne had 19 goals and 18 assists in 76 games in all competitions, including one goal and three assists in 12 appearances this season. Bernardeschi had 26 goals and 22 assists in 99 appearances, including four goals and four assists in 15 matches this season. He has not played since May 24.

Toronto has four wins, 10 losses and five ties, 13th in the 15-team Eastern Conference and 26th among the 30 teams overall. It has not made the playoffs since 2020.

Both were designated players, whose salaries counted only as $743,750 each toward the team's salary budget.