World champion Spain routs Portugal 5-0 in their Euro 2025 opener

BERN: Esther González scored twice and world champion Spain delivered a strong statement by routing Portugal 5-0 in their Women's European Championship opener on Thursday.

The 32-year-old González became the oldest player to play for Spain at the tournament and she scored minutes before the youngest, 18-year-old Vicky López, added the second goal.

Spain captain Alexia Putellas also scored for La Roja, showing she's ready to lead the team to success after missing Euro 2022 with a knee injury. Spain lost to eventual winner England in the quarterfinals of that tournament.

"We've been talking about how motivated we are for this (Euro) for so long, and now we had to show it. We have reason to be pleased," Putellas told Spanish broadcaster TVE.

Substitute Cristina Martin-Prieto completed the scoring with a header in stoppage time.

González wasted little time before opening the scoring after 87 seconds with a flick past Inês Pereira. It quickly became apparent the Portugal goalkeeper would have a busy game. She did.

Pereira did well to clear a cross but was unable to stop Mariona Caldentey giving López a tap-in minutes later.

Only 24 minutes were played when the fans started a Mexican wave around the nearly 30,000-capacity Wankdorf Stadium, normally home to Swiss Super League team Young Boys.