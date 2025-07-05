Chelsea advances to Club World Cup semifinals with 2-1 win over Palmeiras

PHILADELPHIA: Chelsea scored the go-ahead goal on Malo Gusto's 83rd-minute shot that went in after a pair of deflections, beating Palmeiras 2-1 on Friday night for a spot in the Club World Cup semifinals.

Cole Palmer put Chelsea ahead in the 16th minute but Estêvão, an 18-year-old who will transfer to Chelsea this summer, tied the score against his future club with an angled shot in the 53rd.

Gusto's shot following a short corner kick appeared to deflect off defender Agustin Giay and goalkeeper Weverton and sent the Chelsea portion of 65,782 fans into a frenzy. FIFA credited Weverton with an own goal.

Chelsea won't travel far for its next match, facing Fluminense on Tuesday at East Rutherford, New Jersey. Hércules came off the bench and scored in the 70th minute to lift Fluminense past Al Hilal 2-1 in Friday's earlier quarterfinal.

With Chelsea's win, three of the four semifinal teams will be from Europe, with one from Brazil.