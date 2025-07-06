Chris Richards says US team ready to fight in Gold Cup final against Mexico

HOUSTON: Chris Richards has noticed a turnaround in the U.S. team during the CONCACAF Gold Cup, a change from both the end of coach Gregg Berhalter's tenure and the start of Mauricio Pochettino's.

"We kind of like to fight, so I think that's something that maybe has been missing from the national team over the last few camps, few months, few years," the defender said ahead of Sunday's final against Mexico. "We didn't come into camp saying that we want to fight, but I think if teams want to bring it to us, then they have something else coming for them. Of course, we want to win games, but sometimes in CONCACAF it's not pretty, so you have to do the dirty things."

Mexico is the defending champion and has nine titles to seven for the U.S. and one for Canada. A pro-Mexico crowd is expected at NRG Stadium.

Richards said the Americans have bonded during their month together, causing players to defend each other when opponents challenge them.

"We love each other as if we're a big family, and if you have siblings you know that if anybody messes with your sibling, well, I guess for lack of a better word, you kind of have to kill them," he said Saturday. "You're allowed to do whatever to your siblings, but nobody from the outside can."

Missing many of its regular starters because of injuries, vacation and the Club World Cup, the No. 16 U.S managed five wins over relatively weak opponents and reached its first Gold Cup final since 2021. The meeting with 17th-ranked Mexico will be the last competitive match for both nations before they co-host next year's World Cup along with Canada.