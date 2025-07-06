Real Madrid beats Dortmund 3-2 after 3 stoppage-time goals, plays PSG in Club World Cup semifinals

EAST RUTHERFORD: Kylian Mbappé's spectacular bicycle kick was among three goals in second-half stoppage time, and Real Madrid beat Borussia Dortmund 3-2 in a Club World Cup quarterfinal match Saturday as goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois used his fingertips to palm away the potential tying goal on the game's final play.

Gonzalo García and Fran García scored in the first 20 minutes as Madrid built a 2-0 lead.

Dortmund's Maximilian Beier scored three minutes into stoppage time and Mbappé, who entered in the 67th, restored a two-goal lead with his bicycle kick one minute later.

Serhou Guirassy converted a penalty kick in the eighth minute of added time after he was fouled by Dean Huijsen, who received a red card and will miss the semifinals.

Courtois used all of the lengthy arm on his 6-foot-7 frame to tip away Marcel Sabitzer's shot just before the final whistle.

Madrid advanced to a semifinal match against Champions League winner Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday, a day after Chelsea meets Brazilian club Fluminense.

On a sunny afternoon with an 86-degree (30-degree Celsius) temperature at the 4 p.m. kickoff, Gonzalo García scored in the 10th minute and Fran García in the 20th.