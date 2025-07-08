Spain's 6-2 win over Belgium secures place in Euro 2025 quarterfinals

THUN: World Cup champion Spain booked a spot in the quarterfinals of the Women’s European Championship after another statement victory, 6-2 over Belgium on Monday.

It was, surprisingly, the first time Spain won back-to-back matches at the Euros, after beating Portugal 5-0 in its opener.

With 11 goals in two matches, Spain and its star-packed squad is living up to its billing as the tournament favorite and two-time Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas had a stark warning for the other teams.

“The team is having an excellent performance. But almost all of us have room for improvement,” Putellas said in translated comments.

She scored two against Belgium and was named player of the match in a second straight game.

“I'm feeling very well mentally and I'm being quick," Putellas said. “I see things in advance and for me that’s the trigger that I feel good. And that means I can help others.”

The result combined with Italy's 1-1 draw against Portugal in the late match advanced Spain to the last eight.