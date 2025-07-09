Germany through to Euro 2025 quarterfinals after coming from behind to beat Denmark 2-1

BASEL: Lea Schüller scored again as Germany beat Denmark 2-1 on Tuesday, which secured a place in the knockout stage of the Women's European Championship.

Sweden's subsequent 3-0 win over Poland means Sweden and Germany are assured of the top two places after their winning starts to Group C, leaving Poland and Denmark with no chance of making the quarterfinals.

Germany, the eight-time winner, needed to come from behind after Amalie Vangsgaard scored against the run of play for Denmark in the 26th.

VAR calls had gone against the favorites until referee Catarina Ferreira Campos awarded a penalty for Katrine Veje's 53rd-minute foul on Linda Dallmann.

Sjoeke Nüsken stayed cool to equalize from the spot, and Jule Brandt set up Schüller to sweep in the winner in the 66th. Brandt had scored and set up Schüller for the other goal in Germany's opening 2-0 win over Poland.

Schüller had endured a difficult game until she scored.

"I don't know what's up with Lea," said Germany coach Christian Wück, who said he and his coaching staff were thinking of substituting the forward.

"It's like she knows she's about to come off so she scores a goal," Wuck said. "But exactly what sets apart a goalscorer, that you don't notice her much. I heard she actually didn't have any ball-contact in the penalty box and the first half, but then she's there and scores that goal, which wasn't easy either."