Jamal Musiala says 'no one to blame' for serious leg injury at Club World Cup

MUNICH: Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala says "there's no one to blame" for the left leg fracture he sustained in a tackle from Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma at the Club World Cup.

The Germany star posted an update on Instagram on Wednesday, when he thanked people for their support after he fractured his fibula (bone in the lower leg) during Bayern's loss to PSG in the quarterfinals on Saturday.

"It's nice to see how the football world comes together in a time like this and I really appreciate it," Musiala said.

Musiala was flown back to Munich on Sunday for surgery on the injury that Bayern said was "associated with an ankle dislocation."

Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer had criticized Donnarumma for his action, suggesting his Italian counterpart "didn't necessarily have to go in like that" and that he had knowingly risked causing an injury.

Bayern board member for sport Max Eberl also criticized Donnarumma, saying there was a "big danger something can happen" with the goalkeeper jumping in to secure the ball and that the action was "not without risk."