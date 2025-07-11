Switzerland gets late goal to draw with Finland and advance to Euro 2025 quarterfinals

GENEVA: A stoppage-time goal for Switzerland in a frenetic atmosphere will keep the host-nation buzz going for at least one more week into the quarterfinals at the Women's European Championship.

Switzerland's frantic wave of late attacks set up substitute Riola Xhemaili to level the score 1-1 against Finland in the second minute of added time in a tense end to Group A.

Switzerland only needed a draw to advance ahead of Finland on goal difference but fell behind against the run of play to a 79th-minute penalty by Natalia Kuikka.

"We showed the whole world what Swiss people can do," said Xhemaili, who was in the ideal spot in the goalmouth to divert a low shot by Géraldine Reuteler that was going wide.

Switzerland will now play its first knockout game at a Women's Euros against the winner of Group B.

That is likely to be world champion Spain, the standout team at Euro 2025 which has scored 11 goals in two games so far.

Switzerland will get a full week of rest, though, to celebrate its achievement before worrying about the next challenge on July 18 in Bern.

The Swiss and Finns were playing for the runner-up spot in Group A as Norway had already secured top spot after two rounds. Norway rested key starters Thursday in a 4-3 win against Iceland, which had already been eliminated.

Key for Switzerland to advance had been beating Iceland 2-0 after Finland managed only a one-goal win against the same opponent. The second goal against Iceland, in the 90th minute on Sunday, also sparked a fresh passion across the country for this Swiss team.

"The reason we are in the quarterfinal is because we are the home team," Switzerland coach Pia Sundhage said, praising the fans. "I'm so, so proud of Switzerland and what the players have done so far.

"We are not finished yet."