Tottenham signs forward Mohammed Kudus from West Ham

LONDON: Tottenham completed the signing of Ghana forward Mohammed Kudus from West Ham on Thursday and was reportedly close to adding Nottingham Forest midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White as well.

Tottenham did not disclose details of the deal for Kudus but British media said it was worth 55 million pounds ($75 million). The 24-year-old Kudus scored 19 goals in 80 appearances for West Ham during a two-year spell after joining from Ajax.

Tottenham is rebuilding under new coach Thomas Frank and Gibbs-White was reportedly set to have a medical at Tottenham ahead of a proposed 60-million ($81.5-million) transfer.

"The most important part of why I came here is the project and how the manager sees that I can develop under him," Kudus said in an interview on the Tottenham website. "I have seen the amount of talent he has developed to become great players, and that is a big sign of why I wanted to work under him as well."

Gibbs-White joined Forest in the summer of 2022 following their promotion to the Premier League and was instrumental in delivering European football to the club for the first time since 1996, with seven goals and eight assists in 34 Premier League games this past season.