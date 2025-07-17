Lionel Messi's multi-goal streak ends as Cincinnati beats Miami 3-0

WASHINGTON: Lionel Messi's Major League Soccer-record streak of multi-goal games ended at five on Wednesday as his Inter Miami squad was blanked 3-0 at FC Cincinnati.

The 38-year-old Argentine star forward had scored a brace, two goals, in five consecutive matches for Miami, giving him 16 goals on the season as Inter managed four wins and a draw in the run.

Not since 2012 when he played for Barcelona had Messi netted a brace or more in five consecutive matches.

But Cincinnati kept Miami to only two shots on goal in the contest.

"Clearly today we were outplayed from the beginning of the match," Inter Miami head coach Javier Mascherano said through a translator.

"It was very difficult for us to win the individual duels. Maybe one of the reasons is that physically we come with a very big hustle and bustle and in the long run we end up paying.

"Leo suffered a knock at the end but it ended well."

US 20-year-old midfielder Gerardo Valenzuela opened the scoring for Cincinnati in the 16th minute.